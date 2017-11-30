Immediately after being informed of his termination at NBC, Matt Lauer got in his car and drove straight to the prep school that his 16-year-old son Jack attends to explain the situation to him in person.





Sources close to Lauer told Page Six that the 59-year-old former “TODAY” host wanted to “explain what happened and why he was fired in person,” so his son wouldn’t read about it on the internet.

“Matt’s first thought was that he needed to explain this to his son Jack in person, as it would be far more painful for him to read about it in the press and online,” the source claimed. “Matt drove out to Jack’s prep school this morning.”

Lauer would occasionally talk about Jack on “TODAY.” Earlier this year, he had a conversation with Hoda Kotb regarding the time he attempted to explain sex to him.

“With my oldest son, I tried to have ‘the talk’ in the car,” Lauer told Kotb on “TODAY”. “I don’t remember exactly what prompted it, but [my wife] Annette and I talked about it, that I needed to have the talk.

“So I had this car ride and … I said, ‘Jack, you know, I do have to-‘ and he looked at me and said, ‘Not happening. I’m not gonna have this talk. I know, I know everything, you don’t have to do that.”’

RELATED: It took Matt Lauer getting fired for people to admit they knew “evil, frightening stuff” was happening

News broke that long-term anchor Lauer had been fired from NBC following complaints of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 29. In the beginning of that day’s “TODAY” broadcast, hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were forced to address Lauer’s absence.

NBC News chairman Andrew Lack sent a memo to “TODAY” staff in the early hours of Wednesday morning saying Lauer was terminated following a complaint by a colleague. In the memo, Lack wrote, in part, “[Lauer’s alleged behavior] represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standard. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

“We just learned this moments ago, just this morning. As I am sure you can imagine, we are devastated, and we are still processing all of this,” Guthrie said after reading the official statement given by Lack.

Lauer also has a daughter, Romy, 14, and another son, Thijs, 11, with wife Annette Roque.