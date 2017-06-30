While filming his new paranormal activity show, Rob Lowe says that one encounter with a “Wood Ape” made him fear for his life

“I don’t want to oversell as a results-oriented show,” Rob Lowe begins, “although we have incredible results.” That’s quite a pitch for his new A&E show, The Lowe Files. It debuts August 2nd on A&E.

Now that his boys are all grown up, Lowe decided to take them hunting for the “campfire stories” he told them as boys. And while he intended the show to be more adventure than action, he says they found quite a big of “incredible footage” in their persuit of ghosts, the paranormal, and (most infamously) the “Wood Ape.”

The show promises to have a sense of humor, skepticism, and intrigue. It began as a project for the three of them, but after Lowe introduced the idea to A&E, the network wanted in.

“If you put Anthony Bourdain in a blender with Scooby Doo, you’d get the tone of this show,” Lowe told Entertainment Weekly.

And he’s already hinted that the show took him at least one place he definitely didn’t want to be.

As the family and film crew hunted the “Wood Ape” in the Ozark Mountains, Lowe claims to have had a face-to-face encounter with something. He won’t say exactly what. (It’s good enough to be in the season finale.)

For background, the “Wood Ape” is local vernacular for a Bigfoot-like creature, the type of animal that’s populated tall tales for generations. He told Entertainment Weekly about the encounter:

“We’re 100 miles from the nearest town. We spent 45 minutes on the most rugged, brutal mountain trails. It’s 1 in the morning. There are a lot of serious former military men with loaded weapons, then something starts approaching our camps that is defying their orders to stop and their warnings.”

He says the encounter should be memorable, if nothing else. “I was lying on the ground thinking I was going to be killed,” Lowe says.