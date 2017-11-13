Who would play Donald Trump better — Helen Mirren or Alec Baldwin?
Throughout the course of her illustrious career, distinguished British actress Dame Helen Mirren has tackled some tough roles. She’s already tried her hand at playing legendary leaders like Queen Elizabeth I and Queen Elizabeth II, but it seems there’s one more head of state she’d like to inhabit: the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

“I’d be so funny as Trump,” Mirren told the Hollywood Reporter.

“I love it. I’ve almost got the hair! I mean, what a fascinating character. What an extraordinary character. I mean, that’s a character, isn’t it, the real thing? I would say real life is so much more interesting than anything you can make up, you know,” she said. “But you know, a fantastic sort of slightly Shakespearean character. He may have a Shakespearean fall, I don’t know, but you know, he is an extraordinary character.”


At the ripe age of 72, Mirren is the perfect age to play the 71-year-old Trump. She also doesn’t think the president’s mannerisms would be challenging to imitate:

“I don’t think that would be too difficult to penetrate [his psychology], quite honestly,” she said.

“You look at the upbringing. You look at the schooling, the father, the mother. I don’t know much about Mr. Trump’s background, but if I was to play him, I would definitely start there. You have to start with the child, and the child is very much in Trump.”

So watch out Alec Baldwin: there could be a new Trump impersonator in town!

