Why did Nicole Kidman only mention two of her four kids in her Emmys acceptance speech?

Nicole Kidman has caused a stir on social media for omitting her two adopted children with ex-husband, Tom Cruise during her Emmy acceptance speech.

Kidman won the award for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role “Big Little Lies,” and the Australian actress tearfully thanked her husband — fellow Aussie Keith Urban — and their two daughters, Sunday, 9, and Faith, 6.

“I am also a mother and a wife, I have two little daughters, Sunday, and Faith,” Kidman, 50, said as Urban gazed at her lovingly from the front row. “This is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, ‘Every time my mommy didn’t put me to bed, it’s because of this. I got something!'”





But people were shocked that the Oscar winner didn’t mention her two oldest children, Isabella, 24 and Connor, 22.

#Nicolekidman just thanked hwr 2 kids…her lil daughters

What happened to her other son & daughter…geez not cool pic.twitter.com/c6F05eTYaM — Bianca Maarie (@Carmelcandi68) September 18, 2017

Interesting that Nicole Kidman's 2 kids she adopted with Tom Cruise don't get a shout out — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) September 18, 2017

Just heard the silence of Nicole Kidman not thanking her two older kids #Emmys — Michelle Markowitz (@michmarkowitz) September 18, 2017

There was speculation that this may have been due to their connection to The Church of Scientology.

24. Nicole Kidman didn't mention her kids w/ Tom Cruise in her speech. That's cause they were forced to disconnect from her by Scientology — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 18, 2017

Business Insider pointed to a passage in Leah Remini’s candid book, “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology,” in which Remini, a former Scientologist who was once friends with Kidman’s ex-husband Tom Cruise, was riding in a car with Isabella and Connor after Cruise’s 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes. Remini asked the children if they’d seen their mother recently, to which Isabella replied, “Our mom is a fucking SP.” In Scientology-lingo, an “SP” is a “suppressive person,” who does not support Scientology and who the church demands followers distance themselves from.