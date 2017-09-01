Will Ferrell’s son has an Instagram crush and Mark Wahlberg isn’t happy about it

Mark Wahlberg isn’t too happy that Will Ferrell’s 13-year-old son, Magnus, is following Wahlberg’s daughter on Instagram.

In an upcoming episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the two actors appeared together and Wahlberg told the host, “I found out some disturbing news today.” He continued “I thought [Magnus] was a lovely lad until I found out that he has formed some sort of communication with my oldest child.” Ferrell explained, “they’re following each other on Instagram.”

Wahlberg admitted that he realizes his daughter will be dating, and if she dates “someone like Will, I’ll be happy.” Ferrell joked that though Magnus is a good kid, “he buys knives on the internet.”

Ferrell and Wahlberg are doing the promotional circle for their upcoming movie, “Daddy’s Home 2.” Wahlberg has a total of four children while Ferrell has three. Though both the actors are stars of comedy, and Wahlberg has had success in action films, they haven’t done many movies as co-stars. Their 2015 film “Daddy’s Home” was successful enough to spark a sequel. Hopefully, we’ll be seeing these two together some more in the future. If not, there’s always that chance that the younger Wahlberg and Ferrell will hit it off.