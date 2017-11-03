Woman’s bank wouldn’t let her put Terry Crews’ face on debit card — Terry Crews responded

When Darrel Kennedy (@DarrelKennedy) wanted to change the photo on her debit card to inspire more frugality, she went with Terry Crews’ notoriously penny-pinching character from “Everybody Hates Chris.” After all, who else could scowl like Julius when it came to making a questionable purchase? However, her bank denied her request, and decided to take it up with someone with some sway — Terry Crews himself.

“They rejected my request because they said i needed written approval from @terrycrews😪 Can y’all RT or tag him so a girl can save some 💸💸💸”





Crews was definitely in a charitable mood and replied, “I approve. Signed, Terry Crews.”

@DarrelKennedy clearly inspired a trend — but maybe the “Treat yo self” card will have to wait!

Crews played the infamously cheap dad on “Everybody Hates Chris” from 2005 to 2009, and was known for doing for doing things like forcing his family members to take wild home remedies instead of seeing a doctor.

For a meme-worthy tip to save money, having Julius printed on your actual card is definitely a step up from carrying his picture in your wallet. Whichever way you prefer seeing the character’s face, it’s all good as long as the outcome is holding onto your income!