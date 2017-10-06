You could apply to be one of Barack Obama’s fellows, but you don’t have much time

Former President Barack Obama is looking for individuals to apply to the Obama Foundation Fellows program, but the deadline is Friday, Oct. 6!

The former president is continuing his efforts to help raise up the next generation of leaders, and one way he is trying to do that is by training and supporting “rising stars” through his foundation.

“When I left office, I told you all that the single most important thing I could do would be to help prepare the next generation of leaders to take their own crack at changing the world,” the former president wrote in an Instagram post. “The @ObamaFoundation Fellows program is looking to do just that — train and support civic innovators who are solving problems in their communities in creative and powerful ways. Apply to join our inaugural class of twenty Fellows by Friday, October 6th.”





Since leaving the White House, Obama has focused on helping raise up future leaders. During an event earlier this year at the University of Chicago, Obama talked about that focus.

“I’m spending a lot of time thinking: What is the most important thing I can do for my next job?” he said. “And, what I’m convinced of is that although there are all kinds of issues I care about and all kinds of issues I intend to work on, the single-most important thing I can do is to help, in any way I can, prepare the next generation of leadership to take up the baton and take their own crack at changing the world.”

