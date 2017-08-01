You have to see the moment “DWTS” judge Carrie Ann Inaba picked her Matron of Honor on live TV

Carrie Ann Inaba’s wedding plans are all coming together!

On Tuesday, the “Dancing with the Stars” judge filled in for Kelly Ripa on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and decided to take advantage of live TV and announce who she decided to pick as her Matron of Honor.

@carrieanninaba just made her mom Matron of Honor for her wedding! #👰🏻 A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

“I’m actually in the process of choosing my bridesmaids. And, it is hard because you have your OG friends, like I have my friends from Hawaii and I have my friends from L.A. and then I have my family friends and then, I have my mom,” she said and singled out her mother who was watching from the audience. “And, I wanted to ask: Mom, would you be my Matron of Honor?”





Inaba’s mother was filled with emotions and stood to hug her daughter.

“Was that a yes?” Inaba asked and her mother nodded. “She said yes!”

“That is so sweet!” Ryan Seacrest chimed in.

“That was a real yes, right? That wasn’t just a TV yes?” Inaba joked with her mom.

“I’m saying yes!” her mother responded as the audience cheered.

Inaba announced her engagement to longtime love Robb Derringer in December after he popped the question at the place where they had their first date in California.

“We shared our desire to commit to one another for life by beginning that journey in a very intimate and private way, just the two of us, alone on the beach with a bonfire, a bottle of Aubert Chardonnay and the majestic Pacific Ocean that has always been an integral force in both our lives,” she gushed to PEOPLE at the time of the proposal.