Rare People

You will never be able to unsee Kelly Ripa wearing one of those weird man chest bathing suits

Article will continue after advertisement

You have been warned!

On Thursday’s episode of “Live! with Kelly and Ryan,” the co-hosts got into the summer spirit by wearing some pretty peculiar looking bathing suits.

Seacrest introduced Ripa for a fashion show that we can never unsee.

Kelly reveals her #DadBod! #KellyandRyan #DadBodSwimsuit @belovedshirts #KellyRipa @ryanseacrest #NipplesToTheSide

A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan) on

“Ladies and gentleman, to bring to you the very trendy, hairy, man chest one-piece bathing suit, America’s Sweetheart, Kelly Ripa,” Seacrest said during the show. Ripa strutted her stuff onstage in a long floral robe before ripping it off and exposing the bathing suit.

RELATED: Serena Williams is still killing it on the tennis court nearly seven months into her pregnancy


“Gelman has forbidden me […] he does not want you to see my testicles,” she laughed. “#nipplestotheside. It’s high cut, and it’s too narrow in the front. You know what I mean?”

“Is it uncomfortable?” Seacrest asked.

“I gotta tell you, I might wear it under my clothes every day,” Ripa said, scratching her belly.

Ripa tried on the super bizarre man-chest one piece bathing suit while Seacrest wore a tee shirt that put him in a women’s bikini.

Feast your eyes on this!

An even bigger reveal! #KellyandRyan #DadBodSwimsuit @BelovedShirts #KellyRipa @RyanSeacrest #NipplesToTheSide #BeachBod

A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan) on

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement