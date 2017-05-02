You won’t be able to recognize Megyn Kelly in her Met Gala look
TV personality Megyn Kelly attended the Met Gala Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The event is a fundraiser for the museum’s famed Costume Institute.

Megyn Kelly attended with her husband in a much more dramatic look that you’re used to seeing of her on TV.

She wore heavy eyeliner, and dramatic lashes. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek pony tail.

Megyn Kelly attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Megyn Kelly attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Megyn Kelly, right, and Douglas Brunt attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Met Gala is a who’s who event of media, entertainment and fashion. It has become the Academy Awards of the east coast under the guidance and direction of Vogue editor Anna Windsor.

