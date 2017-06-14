You’ll be in tears when you see the moment Howie Mandel granted this incredible teen’s wish on “AGT”

Christian Guardino earned the Golden Buzzer this week from judge Howie Mandel!

The inspiring 16-year-old singer from Long Island, N.Y., revealed in the pre-audition segment that he overcame blindness after receiving gene therapy treatment and now can see the large notes on sheet music.

Once he hit the stage, Guardino was visibly nervous, but Simon Cowell was able to put him at ease.

“Don’t be nervous,” he said, asking for his name and whom he was at the audition with. Gaurdino also shared that he only told his “very best friend” that he was auditioning for “America’s Got Talent.”





“Tell me when you first started singing, Christian,” he asked.

“I’ve been singing for as long as I can remember,” Guardino asked.

“I have a good feeling about you,” Cowell said adding, “Best of luck.”

And with that first note, Guardino blew everyone away! His soulful rendition of the Jackson 5’s “Who’s Lovin’ You” left the judges with their jaws on the floor and the audience absolutely blown away. When he wrapped up his performance, everyone was on their feet cheering for him. Cowell even threw a thumbs up in his direction.

“Christian, I need 10 seconds here, because actually, I don’t know what to say here,” Cowell said, blown away.

“I mean, what just happened?!?!” Mel B screamed in shock.

Then, Howie Mandel chimed in.

“Christian, if you could have one wish, right now, this second, to make something come true for yourself, what would you wish?” he asked.

“Right this second?” Guardino confirmed. “Probably the Golden Buzzer.”

“Well, your wish just came true!” Mandel said, awarding him the Golden Buzzer and sending him directly to the Live Shows. Guardino, the audience, his mother and the judges were brought to tears in the emotional moment.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.