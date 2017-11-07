Young “Shameless” star got into serious trouble off-set when he was arrested for a DUI

“Shameless” star Ethan Cutkosky found himself in real trouble following an arrest for allegedly driving under the influence on Thursday.

The 18-year-old who plays Carl Gallagher on the series was reportedly arrested and booked for the DUI last week in the Los Angeles area.

TMZ reports that Cutksoky was driving his BMW around 10:30 p.m. when he reportedly began to swerve between traffic lanes. Police pulled him over, and he reportedly failed a field sobriety test, which led to the arrest.

RELATED: After nearly overdosing in a brothel, Lamar Odom reportedly collapsed in a nightclub





It is unclear if Cutkosky was alleged to be under the influence of alcohol or some other drug at the time of the arrest.

Cutkosky plays the second youngest child of William H. Macy’s brood of children on the Showtime series. His character has been through ups and downs on the series and even started making meth from prescription drugs in season 2 before heading off to juvenile jail in season 5.

Cutkosky has not commented on the incident.