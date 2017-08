Good luck seeing Beyoncé in concert if you live in Malaysia.

Queen Bey is banned from the country because her costumes and dance moves are reportedly too sexy.

And she’s not the only celebrity forbidden from visiting certain places. Turns out, several famous folks have been banned from countries across the globe.

Some of these are definitely surprising!