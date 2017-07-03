YouTube sensation Stevie Ryan has sadly passed away hours after tweeting her grief over her grandfather’s death
Rest in peace, Stevie Ryan.

The 33-year-old YouTube star and actress reportedly died on Saturday after a suspected suicide. According to The Daily Mail, Ryan tweeted about her grandfather’s death shortly before her own death.

“The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams,” she wrote. “I’ll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa.”

Ryan gained fame for her parodies of celebrities including Justin Beiber and Lady Gaga.


After hearing the news, fans shared their condolences on Twitter.

