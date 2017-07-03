YouTube sensation Stevie Ryan has sadly passed away hours after tweeting her grief over her grandfather’s death

Rest in peace, Stevie Ryan.
The 33-year-old YouTube star and actress reportedly died on Saturday after a suspected suicide. According to The Daily Mail, Ryan tweeted about her grandfather’s death shortly before her own death.
RELATED: As she cared for her mother with stage 4 cancer, Maria Menounos faced a devastating diagnosis of her own
“The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams,” she wrote. “I’ll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa.”
Ryan gained fame for her parodies of celebrities including Justin Beiber and Lady Gaga.
After hearing the news, fans shared their condolences on Twitter.