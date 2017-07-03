YouTube sensation Stevie Ryan has sadly passed away hours after tweeting her grief over her grandfather’s death

Rest in peace, Stevie Ryan.

The 33-year-old YouTube star and actress reportedly died on Saturday after a suspected suicide. According to The Daily Mail, Ryan tweeted about her grandfather’s death shortly before her own death.

“The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams,” she wrote. “I’ll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa.”

The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I'll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa. pic.twitter.com/nQ6hPPD3cC — Stevie Ryan (@StevieRyan) June 30, 2017

Ryan gained fame for her parodies of celebrities including Justin Beiber and Lady Gaga.





After hearing the news, fans shared their condolences on Twitter.

We will be missing you. My sincere condolences to your loved ones. Rest In Paradise #FuckDepression — Nessa (@RuthlessN3SSA) July 3, 2017

You will never ever be forgotten Stevie. I hope you are in your Grandpa's arms right now. — Katyisms 🐯 (@katykk) July 3, 2017

Goodbye sweetheart. I'm sorry it came to this. Rest in heaven. — Miguel Santoyas (@Beautiful3dog) July 3, 2017

Thanks for always being real. You get to be with your Pa now. Rest In Peace Amiga. 😢💔 — Beto Gomez (@EastLos01) July 3, 2017