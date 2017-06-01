Zach Roloff shared details of his possibly “life-threatening” illness on an all new episode of “Little People, Big World”

Zach Roloff is opening up about his health.

On this week’s episode of “Little People, Big World,” Zach shared that he has been feeling sick and has been secretly battling headaches and vomiting episodes. The new dad told his family that he wasn’t sure how long he had the symptoms and only shared that “it has been many months.”

“I don’t really talk about it because there’s already so much happening,” Zach said. “Something’s wrong, here. I don’t know what it is, but it’s something.”

Zach admitted that sometimes the symptoms were so bad, he felt like he was going to die.





“It’s like I’m on my deathbed!” he said.

When he talked to his father about his symptoms, Matt Roloff was very concerned.

“You’ve got to get this solved now!” Matt ordered.

When Zach opened up to his mother, she shared her concern for her son and told cameras that the symptoms could come from a shunt that was implanted in his head as a baby to help drain fluids from his brain.

“It was devastating,” she shared. “If the shunt fails, it can be life threatening.”

Zach put his own health concerns aside and only thought of his wife, Tori Roloff, throughout the whole ordeal.

“Now would be a terrible time for me to have to go into surgery,” Zach said. “Tori has already gone through enough. I don’t want to frighten her.”

The couple later went to the doctor to get Zach checked out but the test results were inconclusive. He was advised to keep a log of his symptoms to help his doctor more accurately come up with a diagnosis.

Zach and Tori recently opened up about the fact that their son Jackson Kyle was born with achondroplasia, like his father. The condition could cause breathing problems and delayed muscle growth in babies, but Zach shared that he is more concerned about his son’s emotional well-being.

“I grew up with the name-calling,” the reality TV star recalled. “I look at my childhood and being a boy on the farm; it was a little tough because boys are very alpha-doggy and follow the pack. I was always chasing the back and way behind the pack. It was tough.”

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more, because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” Zach explained. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”

