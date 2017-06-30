Zack and Tori Roloff share sweet new family photos, including the moment they held their baby boy for the first time

It’s been a busy few months for Zack and Tori Roloff. The “Little People, Big World” stars welcomed their baby boy, Jackson, back in May, and they’re showing how long they’ve come since he entered the world.

Tori posted a new photo to her Instagram, showing the first time she held her little man after he was born.

The first time you hold your baby… nothing like it in the world. Can't wait to share Baby Jacksons birth story with you all tonight on @tlc ! I can't believe he's already almost two months old! 😩💙👶🏻 #zandtpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jun 27, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

RELATED: New dad Zach Roloff was absolutely beaming as he shared his love of soccer with his son Jackson Kyle.

Tori also posted a photo of Jackson in a gray hoodie, saying “We’re in trouble… #ladiesman 💙”

We're in trouble… #ladiesman 💙👶🏻 A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jun 29, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

It’s clear Jackson has come a long way, and his parents can’t wait to show off more of him.