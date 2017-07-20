A somber Lindsey Graham says he spoke to his friend John McCain — “This disease has never had a more worthy opponent”

On Wednesday night, Republican senators didn’t have much to be happy about. Their Obamacare repeal bill is barely alive, and President Trump told them to stay on the Hill until they get something done. In a last-ditch effort, a group of GOP leaders went late into the night on Wednesday trying to breathe life into the repeal.

Lindsey Graham responds to news of John McCain's brain cancer diagnosis. "This disease has never had a more worthy opponent." pic.twitter.com/4S6cssfJCv — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) July 20, 2017

With the news that Senator John McCain of Arizona has been diagnosed with brain cancer, the Republican health care bill loses yet another vote. On both sides of the aisle, lawmakers offered their thoughts and prayers for the six-term senator. At one point on Wednesday evening, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina stepped out of his office to speak to reporters. Graham and McCain have often been allied voices in the upper chamber, at times irking President Trump.





With his head down and a his suit jacket slung over his arm, a somber Graham said that he spoke with McCain for “literally five minutes” after learning of the diagnosis. He told reporters, “Pray. God knows how this ends, not me. But I do know this: this disease has never had a more worthy opponent.” McCain’s brain cancer is a particularly aggressive type; both Beau Biden and Ted Kennedy lost their battles with the disease after receiving similar diagnoses.