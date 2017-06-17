A woman rushed the stage of the play showing the death of President Trump and was hauled out in cuffs

The famous Shakespeare in the Park company experienced a bit of an interruption during their rendition of “Julius Caesar,” which portrays President Trump as Caesar, Friday night when a woman charged the stage, screaming, “Stop the normalization of political violence against the right.”

The woman was identified as 24-year-old Laura Loomer, a Republican political activist and blogger for The Rebel, which is a right-wing news website based in Canada. Loomer was removed from the venue but stood outside yelling until she was finally arrested and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

RELATED: Two corporate titans pull sponsorship of reinterpreted Shakespeare play that takes a stab at President Trump





The blogger recorded the incident on her phone and uploaded the shaky video to Twitter. She can be heard yelling, “This is violence against the right. This is violence against Donald Trump.” The crowd boos her but begins cheering when she is removed by security. In a post about the event, The Rebel wrote, “we will fight [Laura’s] charges vigorously in court.”

The crowd boos her but begins cheering when she is removed by security. In a post about the event, The Rebel wrote, “We will fight [Laura’s] charges vigorously in court.”

Loomer was joined by conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, who stood in the audience screaming, “Goebbels would be proud,” which is a reference to Hitler’s minister of propaganda. He was removed by a security guard following his outburst.

BREAKING: Julius Ceasar Gets SHUTDOWN pic.twitter.com/ITgfMR0tHE — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 17, 2017

"The blood of Steve Scalise is on your hands!" — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 17, 2017

“The blood of Steve Scalise is on your hands!” he later tweeted.

Posobiec also used to write for The Rebel and was even present at a recent Trump press conference. However, he was let go from the site after his constant reporting of the Seth Rich conspiracy theory, Buzzfeed reported.

RELATED: Donald Trump tightened restrictions are Cuba are idiotic and unpopular

Shakespeare in the Park’s production of “Julius Caesar” has been very controversial and has had two sponsors, Delta Airlines and Bank of America, withdraw their financial support of the company. The group’s artistic director said in a statement to the New York Times, “Two protesters disrupted our show tonight; we stopped the show for less than a minute and our stage manager handled it beautifully.”