Menu
rnc fundraising Read this Next

The Republican National Committee just smashed their Democratic opponents with a record-breaking month
Advertisement

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was all smiles on Friday when he appeared before the press as the Republicans’ tax bill headed toward President Trump’s desk and, in a reverse of his previous statements, McConnell even changed his tune on Trump’s tweets.


The president’s recent string of tweets have boasted about the tax bill, and McConnell told reporters “with regard to the presidents tweeting habit, I haven’t been a fan until this week. I‘m warming up to the tweets actually,” according to the Washington Examiner.

Trump also seemed to extend an olive branch to Democrats, inviting them to work with him on an infrastructure bill in the future. On the campaign trail, Trump made a string of promises about infrastructure but Democrats have already blasted him for not keeping his word with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer saying in a statement to The Atlantic “President Trump’s campaign promises on infrastructure are crumbling faster than our roads and bridges.” But Schumer did add that Democrats would be willing to work with Trump to “create jobs.”

McConnell, ever the shrewd politician, has been noticeably tight-lipped about the president’s Twitter feed in the past even as his colleagues have condemned Trump’s 140-character tirades. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called the president’s tweets “beneath the dignity of the [Oval] Office.” Ben Sasse was even more blunt, writing “please, just stop.”

RELATED: As Congress voted on a tax bill, President Trump spent his time in the company of a very special veteran

Trump is headed to Florida to spend the holiday at this estate at Mar-a-Lago, but he insisted on signing the tax bill into law before he left.

After their tax bill victory, Mitch McConnell finally changed his tune on Trump’s tweets (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Alex Thomas About the author:
Alex is from Delaware. He lives in DC.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

Rand Paul holds up Trump nominee over NSA spying
The right to privacy

Rand Paul holds up Trump nominee over NSA spying

,
On Politico’s Hezbollah conspiracy story, letting politics get in the way of evidence
Rare Politics

On Politico’s Hezbollah conspiracy story, letting politics get in the way of evidence

,
The FDA is forcing sunscreen makers to perform expensive and unnecessary animals tests on their ingredients
Broken bureaucracy

The FDA is forcing sunscreen makers to perform expensive and unnecessary animals tests on their ingredients

,
With the signing of the tax bill, Trump marks the end of his first year with a surprising statistic
Rare Politics

With the signing of the tax bill, Trump marks the end of his first year with a surprising statistic

,
Advertisement