Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was all smiles on Friday when he appeared before the press as the Republicans’ tax bill headed toward President Trump’s desk and, in a reverse of his previous statements, McConnell even changed his tune on Trump’s tweets.





The president’s recent string of tweets have boasted about the tax bill, and McConnell told reporters “with regard to the presidents tweeting habit, I haven’t been a fan until this week. I‘m warming up to the tweets actually,” according to the Washington Examiner.

Our big and very popular Tax Cut and Reform Bill has taken on an unexpected new source of “love” – that is big companies and corporations showering their workers with bonuses. This is a phenomenon that nobody even thought of, and now it is the rage. Merry Christmas! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2017

Trump also seemed to extend an olive branch to Democrats, inviting them to work with him on an infrastructure bill in the future. On the campaign trail, Trump made a string of promises about infrastructure but Democrats have already blasted him for not keeping his word with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer saying in a statement to The Atlantic “President Trump’s campaign promises on infrastructure are crumbling faster than our roads and bridges.” But Schumer did add that Democrats would be willing to work with Trump to “create jobs.”

At some point, and for the good of the country, I predict we will start working with the Democrats in a Bipartisan fashion. Infrastructure would be a perfect place to start. After having foolishly spent $7 trillion in the Middle East, it is time to start rebuilding our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2017

McConnell, ever the shrewd politician, has been noticeably tight-lipped about the president’s Twitter feed in the past even as his colleagues have condemned Trump’s 140-character tirades. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called the president’s tweets “beneath the dignity of the [Oval] Office.” Ben Sasse was even more blunt, writing “please, just stop.”

Trump is headed to Florida to spend the holiday at this estate at Mar-a-Lago, but he insisted on signing the tax bill into law before he left.