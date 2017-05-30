Back from his first foreign trip, President Trump wasted no time letting his followers know what he thinks about Germany and Russia

While President Trump was out of the country, he was almost completely subdued on Twitter, a platform he feels allows him to speak directly to the nation. But on Sunday morning, less than twelve hours after his plane touched down in the United States, the president was already pushing out messages to his followers, condemning leaks as false sources.

Trump’s foreign trip was the first time that we’ve seen him with international leaders in a group setting. The president took his America first policy abroad, criticizing NATO countries for not paying their share. He also said that he met with British Prime Minister Theresa May who was upset by the “leaks.” The U.K. has stopped sharing classified information with the United States in the wake of the Manchester attacks.





British Prime Minister May was very angry that the info the U.K. gave to U.S. about Manchester was leaked. Gave me full details! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

On Tuesday morning, Trump had already sent out a tweet criticizing Germany. He declared that the European nation pays “far less than they should on NATO & military.”

We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2017

After the G7 Summit, where Trump met with foreign leaders, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a speech that Germany can no longer “depend” on the United States and that Germans “must take our destiny into our own hands.”

Trump also revisited the election on Tuesday morning, saying that Russian officials “must be laughing at the U.S,” in reference to the claims that Russia hacked the election.

Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2017

Last week, reports emerged that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had attempted to set up a secret back-channel to Russia. Kushner was also named a “person of interest” in the Russia investigation.