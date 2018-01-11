Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway claimed during an interview that “nobody” at the White House talks about former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, so CNN decided to give her a little reminder.





“We don’t care about her. Nobody here talks about her,” Conway claimed during an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo Wednesday. “Nobody here talks about Hillary Clinton, I promise you.”

On Thursday, CNN decided to remind Conway of just a few of the times that President Donald Trump has mentioned Clinton in recent months by putting together a compilation video.

This is gold: CNN put together video of Kellyanne Conway claiming last night that "nobody" in the White House "talks about Hillary Clinton," followed by a dozen or so recent clips of Trump going out of his way to talk about Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/s3p9COza9n — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 11, 2018

President Trump has also mentioned Clinton on his favorite communication medium, Twitter, more than sixty times in the past year.

On Thursday morning, just hours after Conway’s interview claim, Trump tweeted about Clinton again, writing, “Disproven and paid for by Democrats “Dossier used to spy on Trump Campaign. Did FBI use Intel tool to influence the Election?” @foxandfriends Did Dems or Clinton also pay Russians? Where are hidden and smashed DNC servers? Where are Crooked Hillary Emails? What a mess!”

Disproven and paid for by Democrats “Dossier used to spy on Trump Campaign. Did FBI use Intel tool to influence the Election?” @foxandfriends Did Dems or Clinton also pay Russians? Where are hidden and smashed DNC servers? Where are Crooked Hillary Emails? What a mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2018

This isn’t the first time, or probably the last, that Conway’s comments have caused a stir. In November, a former ethics director for the Obama administration reported Conway for an ethics violation under the Hatch Act after she appeared to advocate for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore during an interview on Fox News.

During another interview on Fox News in July, Conway, again, raised eyebrows when she said that the government’s transparency rules kept “qualified men and women” from taking government jobs because of all the “different hoops you have to run through.”

