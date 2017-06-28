Fox News adds a familiar face that conservatives love and liberals love to hate

Rumors surrounding Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) were confirmed on Wednesday with an announcement that he would be joining the on air team at Fox News. Chaffetz announced earlier this year that he would leave officer earlier this year. The former Chairman of the House Oversight Committee reportedly began telling friends of his interest in Fox News earlier this spring.

In a statement to the press, Fox News kept details of Chaffetz’ on air role light.





“In this role he will offer political analysis across FNC and FOX Business Network’s (FBN) daytime and primetime programming.”

The California native was elected to Congress in the fall of 2008. He is set to appear on Fox News on July 1st, the day after he resigns from Congress.