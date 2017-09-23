George Clooney makes a very un-Hollywood comment about Hillary Clinton

In a recent interview, George Clooney opened up about Hillary Clinton and made a few surprising remarks about the former secretary of state.

Clooney was a staunch Clinton supporter during the 2016 election and even donated money to her campaign, along with a slew of other Democratic operations, and held a fundraiser for her. But, during the interview with The Daily Beast, the star was a bit critical of the former secretary of state. He echoed a common criticism of Clinton’s race for the Oval Office, saying that he “never really saw her elevate her game.” Clooney also said that while Clinton was qualified for the job, “being qualified for the job does not necessarily mean you’re the right person to be president.”





RELATED: If you ask George Clooney, flood-drenched Houston is just like war-torn Syria

While he did take time to toss a few barbs at Clinton, Clooney was also intensely critical of President Trump. He remarked that growing up poor in Kentucky, he knew what it was like to struggle, and stated, “This idea that I’m somehow the ‘Hollywood elite,’ and this guy who takes a shit in a gold toilet is somehow the man of the people is laughable.” The 56-year-old actor and director also criticized Trump’s response to the Charlottesville riots.

At one point in the interview, the star laid into Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon, declaring, “Steve Bannon is a pussy. Steve Bannon is a little wannabe writer who would do anything in the world to have had a script made in Hollywood.”