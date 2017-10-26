House Liberty Caucus blasts House budget that adds “$5.5 trillion” to the debt

As most Republicans hail the House passage of the budget that opens the door for tax reform, the most libertarian-oriented group within the GOP is blasting the legislation because they believe it does nothing to reduce spending.

The House Liberty Caucus said in a statement, “Passing a budget that doesn’t address out-of-control spending and adds trillions of dollars to the national debt just to achieve some policy goal—which also could be accomplished with a responsible budget—is an endorsement of a warped worldview where the end justifies the means.”

The group claims that “This budget never balances, and it adds $5.5 trillion… to the national debt over the next decade.”

House Liberty Caucus Chairman Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) also slammed the bill on Twitter.

“Big-Government Budget paves way for Congress to blow through spending caps, and it never balances. What happened to fiscal conservatism?,” Amash asked.

In another tweet, Amash wrote, “Conservative leaders would have slammed this Big-Government Budget under Pres. Obama. Now, they demand Republicans in Congress vote for it.”

Amash was a product of the Tea Party movement that had animated much of the Republican base over the last decade. In one Tweet, Amash appeared to wonder where the Tea Party’s insistence on less spending and fiscal responsibility had gone.

2011-2016: Principles!

Many of the Republicans who voted for the budget believe tax reform is the priority despite the increases in spending contained in the bill. In addition to the minority of conservative and libertarian-leaning members who opposed the bill, a handful of centrist Republicans also voted no because they represent more heavily populated states that could potentially be hurt by eliminating the state and local tax deduction.

Among the conservative opposition along with Amash, was Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Mark Sanford (S.C.)., Walter Jones (N.C.), Ken Buck (Colo.), John Duncan (Tenn.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.) and Lynn Jenkins (Kan.).

The House Liberty Caucus does not disclose member’s names.