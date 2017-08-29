Is there a real chance of civil war in modern America?

Antifa protesters carrying sticks and wearing makeshift armor attacked a peaceful right-wing demonstration in Berkeley’s Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park Sunday afternoon. This led to five injuries and 13 arrests, according to the Washington Post.

As with the violence surrounding Milo Yiannopoulos’ Berkeley speech in February, the left-wing protesters were mostly peaceful. A minority of about 100 masked and black-clad antifa militants sparked the violence and were condemned by many members of the “Rally Against Hate” protest who left after the fighting started, as well as by Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín. “Fighting hate with hate does not work and only makes each side more entrenched in their ideological camps,” he said in a statement.





President Trump’s condemnation of violence on “many sides” may have been inappropriate given that the only death at a white nationalist protest in Charlottesville was allegedly inflicted by alt-right demonstrators, but as Rare’s Matt Purple has pointed out, the president was correct that both left and right have indulged in violence over the past year.

Antifa protestors clashed with police on Inauguration Day, a Charlottesville white nationalist is accused of slamming his vehicle into a crowd of counter-protesters, and the two groups traded blows in a Portland park earlier this month as Silly String, glitter, projectiles and pepper spray flew.

These kinds of clashes have become commonplace in Trump’s America, and it’s easy to see why.

RARE POV: We should absolutely shun neo-Nazis and Charlottesville white nationalist marchers

Critics of the president often claim he has emboldened white nationalist groups with his policies and rhetoric. Supporters answer that he has, in fact, condemned white nationalists on numerous occasions. That’s true, but many racists still consider Trump their ally, and they have begun acting with a boldness and visibility not seen since the days of the Civil Rights movement.

In emboldening the darkest corners of the alt-right, however, Trump has also done the same for the alt-left. CNN reported, “Antifa leaders admit they’re willing to physically attack anyone who employs violence against them or condones racism — as long as force is used in the name of eradicating hatred.”

The two groups have been feeding off one other in an increasingly vicious cycle. Antifa supporters have memed the living hell out of white nationalist Richard Spencer being punched in the face and equated the movement’s violent actions to those of the soldiers who stormed the beaches on D-Day to fight fascism. Clearly, they believe themselves to be facing an enemy that only violence can defeat.

The problem with that view is that the alt-right will feel the need to defend themselves, not just ideologically but physically. Perhaps they too will come to the conclusion that the time for words is over, and the only way to save this country is through violence.

RARE POV: Yes, left-wing violence matters, and Donald Trump was right to condemn the attacks on “many sides”

If you want to know whether a protest is truly peaceful, look at what they’re wearing. Most of the left-wing protesters in Berkeley were in ordinary street clothes, but the antifa agitators wore all black, hid their faces underneath bandanas, protected themselves with shields and shin pads, and carried large sticks as weapons. In Charlottesville, many of the white nationalist protesters were openly carrying pistols and assault rifles. Some even wore body armor.

These people weren’t dressing for protests. They were anticipating a fight, perhaps even a war.

An informal March survey by Thomas Ricks asked national security experts what the odds were that an American civil war would break out in the near future. The average fell at around 35 percent, but some answers were as high as 60 percent or even 95 percent. Since that survey, the situation has only become tenser.

I’m not saying another civil war is imminent or even likely, but when weapons are combined with belligerently opposed ideologies, all that’s missing is a spark — a shot heard round the world.

How long will it be before open-carrying alt-righters fire on a black-clad antifa crowd armed with with clubs and rocks? So far, the injuries have been mostly minor and the death toll low, but the stage is set for a bloodbath. I pray for restraint on both sides.