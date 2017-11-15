Menu
Roy Moore Read this Next

What do you do with a problem like Roy Moore?
Advertisement

Conservative and Tea Party lawmakers in Congress seem to have lost their way — in their desperation for a “win” in 2017, they’re willing to sacrifice nearly everything to pass tax reform, including their previous commitment to lower deficit spending.


The GOP tax bill could allow the debt to rise $1.5 trillion, and end-of-year spending bills notoriously include all kinds of sweeteners for both parties that raise the debt without offsets. Government spending is set to expire on Dec. 8, thanks to a deal President Donald Trump made with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi in September.

RARE POV: Is this really the best Republicans can do on tax reform?

An end-of-year spending crisis has become a tradition for Congress, and 2017 is shaping up to be utterly typical. While Trump wants the deal to include funds for the border with Mexico, Democrats want to continue Obamacare subsidies and a deal for DREAMers. It’s likely a deal will be struck that does both, and it may include the tax cuts the GOP seeks.

Since tax cuts theoretically cost the government revenue, the cost of the cut is usually made up elsewhere — either by lowering spending or in various taxes or fees. Previous deficit hawks, including the House Freedom Caucus, are now arguing that these tax cuts will pay for themselves because they will stimulate the economy.

That is an argument directly from the second President Bush’s tax cut playbook — and as such, lawmakers should be wary. Back when the government actually had a surplus, Bush argued that his tax cuts would be paid for with increased revenue from a boosted economy. Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan agreed, citing the government’s projected surpluses. But lawmakers don’t have crystal balls — and after the housing market bubble and the Wall Street crash, revenue projections fell radically. Ultimately, the Bush tax cuts were paid for on credit. In essence, we are still paying for them.

After over a decade of deficits, lawmakers cannot afford to ignore the country’s serious fiscal difficulties. Even though the boosted economy has resulted in increased tax revenue for the government, it does not pay for the nearly $130 billion in increased spending. We are already borrowing to keep Social Security afloat and spending nearly $7 million per minute, or $50,000 every second (that figure is calculated from the 2010 budget number of $3.6 trillion, while the 2017 budget’s number was projected at $4.1 trillion). The deficit is set to hit $1.5 trillion within a decade. The U.S. has $20 trillion of public debt, or nearly $161,000 per taxpayer. To approve an unpaid-for tax cut and massive amounts of new spending in this climate is the height of fiscal folly.

The debt and deficit matter, regardless of which party occupies the Oval Office. It is literally a matter of national security, and the economy is already struggling under the weight of the debt the U.S. currently owes.

RELATED: Rand Paul slams Republicans for voting against his amendment to cut $43 billion in spending

Sadly, even Tea Party lawmakers who voted against hurricane relief because they were opposed to adding to the deficit now seem to have lost their will. The House Freedom Caucus, who stood resolutely against spending under President Obama, have been utterly defanged, agreeing to support the budget resolution. In the Senate, Rand Paul was the only Republican to vote no.

The country’s fiscal crisis didn’t disappear when Obama left office. Republicans, and the House Freedom Caucus in particular, should stay true to their values and committed to reducing the debt and deficit. If this is a Faustian bargain to secure a political win, a tax cut that drives the country even further into debt is a deeply hypocritical price to pay.

Most congressional Republicans prove they are hypocrites on debt and deficits AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File
Barbara Boland About the author:
Barbara Boland is the former weekend editor of the Washington Examiner. Her work has been featured on Fox News, the Drudge Report, HotAir.com, RealClearDefense, RealClearPolitics, and elsewhere. She's the author of "Patton Uncovered," a book about General Patton in World War II, and is a summa cum laude graduate of Immaculata University. Follow her on Twitter @BBatDC.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Jon Bon Jovi let Pink “get into his pants” — and her husband’s reaction was priceless

Jon Bon Jovi let Pink “get into his pants” — and her husband’s reaction was priceless

Arrested UCLA basketball players address President Trump as they learn their punishment

Arrested UCLA basketball players address President Trump as they learn their punishment

Mark Hamill surprises “Star Wars” fans with a magical appearance in Disneyland

Mark Hamill surprises “Star Wars” fans with a magical appearance in Disneyland

A medical emergency led to Chrissy Teigen almost losing important member of her family

A medical emergency led to Chrissy Teigen almost losing important member of her family

Joe Biden commented on the gun one man used to stop the Texas shooter, and it did not go well

Joe Biden commented on the gun one man used to stop the Texas shooter, and it did not go well

Stories You Might Like

Bernie Sanders suggests the U.S. should emulate Canada’s free healthcare. No we shouldn’t, and it isn’t free
Broken bureaucracy

Bernie Sanders suggests the U.S. should emulate Canada’s free healthcare. No we shouldn’t, and it isn’t free

Reforming the crony crop insurance program could save the federal government billions
Broken bureaucracy

Reforming the crony crop insurance program could save the federal government billions

Why would the GOP tax bill make adoption more expensive than it already is?
Broken bureaucracy

Why would the GOP tax bill make adoption more expensive than it already is?

,
Governments are cracking down on Uber because they don’t understand it
Broken bureaucracy

Governments are cracking down on Uber because they don’t understand it

Advertisement