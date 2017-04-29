A patriotic business owner and proud father at the NRA Annual Meetings shares his hopes for our country’s future

ATLANTA — As NRA members, gun owners and gun rights advocates gather at the NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits. Many attendees proudly displayed their love of country with their unique and very patriotic outfits.

One attendee, Jeff Hathaway, was decked out from head to toe in American flag clothing. The business owner and proud father stopped to give Rare his thoughts on his hopes for Donald Trump’s presidency and the future of the United States.

“[President Trump] appointed a great Supreme Court justice, and he seems to be in favor of upholding the Second Amendment, so that’s what it’s all about,” Hathaway said of Trump’s first 100 days in office before explaining why he loves being an American. “My ability to wear this outfit anywhere I go is what makes me a proud American. With no fear of consequence or persecution. The ability to go where I want and do what I want, that’s what makes me a proud American.”

As for his hopes for the future, Hathaway wants the best for his daughters and wants to make sure they’re able to raise their future families as they see fit.

“I have two little girls, and I think my hope for America would be that they are as free to raise their children the way they want to raise their children one day as I am to raise mine right now,” he said.

