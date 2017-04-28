Catching up with “POTUS” at the NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits

ATLANTA — While on the ground at the 2017 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits, Rare ran into a President Donald Trump lookalike, who was a little hesitant to speak with us out of fear that we might be “fake news.” However, he eventually warmed up to us and had a lot to say about the big event.

“Cox Media…unbelievable organization. Great name by the way,” he told us. “I just love the name. It’s incredible. It’s very big. Three letters, but a big name.”

On Friday, President Trump will give a speech, marking the first time a sitting president has addressed the annual event’s crowd since former President Ronald Reagan did so in 1983. Our Trump lookalike had a pretty good idea about what the real president will talk about in his speech.

“We’re going to talk about the right to bear arms, except in the case of Rosie O’Donnell,” he said. “We’re going to talk about freedom. We’re going to talk about the new tax plan. We’re going to talk about the new healthcare bill that’s going to come up probably next week. We’re going to talk about a lot of things. It’s going to be unbelievable.”

When asked what he’ll have for lunch before making his remarks, lookalike Trump said, “What will I have for lunch? Well-done meatloaf, probably a bag or two of boiled potatoes and a gallon of whole milk. It’s unbelievable.”

