Country music artist Michael Ray opens up about why the Second Amendment is important to him

ATLANTA — While covering the NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits, Rare ran into country music artist Michael Ray, who shared his thoughts on our Second Amendment rights.

For Ray, his support for gun rights stems from his family’s history of protecting and serving their communities.

“I was raised around the Second Amendment, raised around guns, raised around first responders,” he explained, adding that his father was a paramedic firefighter, his uncle is an EMT, and his grandfather was a firefighter. “They hold a special place in my heart. And I was raised around the importance of not only the Second Amendment and owning a weapon for defense and for outdoors, but also the responsibility that comes with that.”





