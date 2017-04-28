For the first time since 1983, a sitting president addressed the audience at the NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits

ATLANTA — At the NRA’s Annual Meetings & Exhibits, President Donald Trump took the stage during the event’s Leadership Forum to share his thoughts on gun rights and the future of the Second Amendment, marking the first time a sitting president has done so in 34 years.

“You came through for me, and I am going to come through for you,” he said after the crowd chanted “USA” over and over. “I was proud to receive the NRA’s earliest endorsement in the history of the organization, and today, I am also proud to be the first sitting president to address the Leadership Forum since the wonderful Ronald Reagan in 1983.”





President Trump then went on to tell the audience that he’s on their side and will stand up for gun owners and American sportsman.

“We have news that you’ve been waiting for for a long time. The eight-year assault on your Second Amendment freedoms has come to a crashing end,” the president said, assuring the audience that he will defend gun rights and will help the NRA promote responsible gun ownership. “You have a true champion and friend in the White House. No longer will federal agencies be coming after law-abiding gun owners. No longer with the government being trying to undermine your rights and your freedoms as Americans.”

He proudly announced the accomplishments of his administrations in regards to gun laws and noted that he has appointed many gun advocates to his cabinet and other executive branch positions.

President Trump also promised that the Trump White House will protect law enforcement officers and gun owners while cracking down on criminals, drug traffickers, gangs and crime-committing illegal immigrants.

“Let me make a simple promise to every one of the freedom-loving Americans in the audience today: I will never ever infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms,” he vowed before invoking the American Revolution and the history of gun rights. “I greatly appreciated your support on November 8th in what will hopefully be one of the most important and positive elections for the United States of all time. And to the NRA, I can proudly say, I will never ever let you down. Thank you. God bless you. God bless our Constitution. And God bless America.”

