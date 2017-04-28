Gun owners, ever wondered how to reload your own ammunition? Here’s how!

ATLANTA — On the floor of the 1500 acre Exhibition Hall at the NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits, Rare caught up with Hornady Manufacturing, an organization that creates and sells ammunition and bullets. While visiting their booth, a Hornady staff member explained and demonstrated the process of reloading ammunition, a process that reuses the ammunition’s cartridge case.

The primary benefit of reloading your own ammo is that it saves the firearm owner money. Because the cartridge case is the most expensive part of ammunition, reloading allows gun owners to reuse their ammunition and to avoid having to purchase new bullets. It also lets gun owners to fine tune their ammunition, ensuring that it’s more precise and fits their firearm more accurately.





First, you squeeze the cartridge case back down to its original size, since they expand when they’re fired. Then, original the primer is removed, and a new primer is added. Then, the powder is added, dyes are switched, and your old ammunition is as good as new!