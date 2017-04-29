Meet Eddie the Eagle, the NRA’s fun mascot who teaches kids about gun safety in a creative way

ATLANTA — The NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits is a huge celebration of our Second Amendment rights, and gun safety is on everyone’s minds. Rare caught up with Eric Lip, who heads the organization’s Eddie Eagle Gun Safety program, a “gun accident prevention program that seeks to help parents, law enforcement, community groups and educators navigate a topic paramount to our children’s safety.”

The program also works to teach kids about what steps to take if they ever come across a firearm.

“Eddie the Eagle is the NRA’s basic safety program for young kids,” Lip said before explaining the four steps for children to take if they ever see a gun: stop, don’t touch, run away and tell an adult. “It’s a great program that been around for almost 30 years now.”





RELATED: Gun owners, ever wondered how to reload your own ammunition? Here’s how!

The program brings together parents, kids, law enforcement, child psychologists and firearms experts to come up with fun and creative ways to teach children and parents about gun safety.

The ways to educate kids while still having fun include workbooks, stickers, DVDs and a kid-friendly website that includes interactive ways for children to learn.

“The program makes no value judgments about firearms, no firearms are ever used, and it covers an important topic that needs to be addressed with kids,” the NRA’s Eddie Eagle website reads. “Like swimming pools, electrical outlets and matchbooks, firearms are simply treated as a part of everyday life. With firearms found in about half of all American households, it’s a stance that makes sense.”