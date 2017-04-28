Meet the shooting sports group that is encouraging women to get comfortable with handling firearms

ATLANTA — Shoot Like A Girl is just one of many vendors at the NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits, running at the Georgia World Congress Center through Sunday. They’re a unique organization in that they specifically aim to introduce, familiarize and help women get comfortable with handling firearms and to encourage them to participate in shooting sports by educating them on safe gun ownership.

While visiting their booth, Rare spoke with Rebecca King, a Certified Firearms Instructor, Range Safety Officer and Competitive 3 Gun Shooter, who shared her thoughts on women using firearms for self-defense.

RELATED: For the first time since 1983, a sitting president addressed the audience at the NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits





“My own personal thoughts on women and firearms and our responsibilities are the exact same thoughts I have for men and for anybody else,” she said. “It’s our responsibility to take care of ourselves and our families and the people that we love. And so, if we need to do that with a firearm, then that’s what we need to do.”

King also gave some advice to women looking to purchase a gun for protection or sport, suggesting that women should first take a course to learn gun safety. Next, King recommended testing out a few different guns to figure out what fits your hand and then taking it to the range to get the feel of shooting it.

“Women are key in changing the discussions concerning gun control to topics that will make a difference as our Nation faces a challenge with violent criminals, mental health issues and education about safe use and handling of firearms,” Shoot Like A Girl’s website reads.

RELATED: This is why the NRA convention happening now is more than just a gun show