President Trump supporters at the NRA Annual Meetings share their thoughts on his first 100 days in office

ATLANTA — During the 2016 presidential election, the NRA endorsed then-candidate Donald Trump for the White House. On Friday, President Trump returned the favor by speaking at the NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits to promise NRA members that he’s still on their side. Rare interviewed several Trump supporters at the event, asking them how they feel about the president’s first 100 days in office.

“I like Trump, and I voted for him,” one supporter, John, told us. “And I think, you know, he’s probably made a few mistakes, and he’ll probably make a few more.”

Another Trump voter, Mike, disagreed, arguing that any lack of accomplishment from President Trump stems from Congress’ unwillingness to pass legislation he has endorsed.

“Trump’s doing awesome,” he said. “He’s doing what he said he was going to do, and if the Congress and the Senate would just follow pace, we’d be changing the country to a better place.”

Bill, another fan of President Trump, echoed that sentiment, saying, “I think that the president has done a tremendous job in his first 100 days. He’s completed a lot of promises that he made, which is a rare thing for our governmental officials, and, Mr. President, keep it up.”

