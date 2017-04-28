NRA convention attendees show their 2nd Amendment support with gun rights shirts, hats and more
ATLANTA — The Georgia World Congress Center is hosting the 2017 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits through Sunday, April 30, a yearly event that brings together gun rights advocates and National Rifle Association members from across the country.

The event offers a wide variety of attractions, including exhibits, seminars, workshops, concerts and celebrity appearances. Most notably, President Trump addressed the audience during the event’s Leadership Forum — the first time a sitting president has done so since former President Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Lining the perimeter of the building and the 1500 acre Exhibition Hall inside were a variety of vendors, including gun and gear manufacturers, shooting sports groups and firearm accessories companies. According to Jason Brown, the NRA’s Media Relations Manager, the Annual Meetings & Exhibits is much more than just a gun show; it’s a family reunion, a place for gun rights advocates to gather with friends and people who share their values and interests. Rare was on the ground to cover the big event, and we spoke to many attendees and vendors, while also gathering video footage and photographs.
Guns rights supporters and National Rifle Association members from across the country loved showing off their convention shirts on Friday, April 28, including this one for “Trumplicans.” The Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, hosts the 2017 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits event through Sunday, April 30, a yearly event that brings together gun rights advocates from across the country. Allie Caren / Rare.us
Vendors lined the exhibition hall with lots of items for sale Friday, April 28, including this bumper sticker that says “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” The Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, hosts the 2017 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits event through Sunday, April 30, a yearly event that brings together gun rights advocates from across the country. Allie Caren / Rare.us
A pink handgun stands out among the vendors at the National Rifle Association convention on Friday, April 28. The Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, hosts the 2017 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits event through Sunday, April 30, a yearly event that brings together gun rights advocates from across the country. Allie Caren / Rare.us
Fun hats sporting gun or Republican pins were easy to be found around the exhibition halls at the NRA convention Friday, April 28. The Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, hosts the 2017 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits event through Sunday, April 30, a yearly event that brings together gun rights advocates from across the country. Allie Caren / Rare.us
National Rifle Association members and gun rights supports had rows and rows of accessory and wares to explore in the exhibition hall at the NRA convention Friday, April 28.  The Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, hosts the 2017 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits event through Sunday, April 30, a yearly event that brings together gun rights advocates from across the country. Allie Caren / Rare.us
National Rifle Association members and supporters filled the halls full of red, white and blue at the NRA convention on Friday, April 28. The Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, hosts the 2017 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits event through Sunday, April 30, a yearly event that brings together gun rights advocates from across the country. Allie Caren / Rare.us
National Rifle Association members and supporters had patriotic shirts and even gun jewelry to show their support of the 2nd Amendment at the NRA convention Friday, April 28. The Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, hosts the 2017 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits event through Sunday, April 30, a yearly event that brings together gun rights advocates from across the country. Allie Caren / Rare.us

