NRA convention attendees show their 2nd Amendment support with gun rights shirts, hats and more

ATLANTA — The Georgia World Congress Center is hosting the 2017 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits through Sunday, April 30, a yearly event that brings together gun rights advocates and National Rifle Association members from across the country.

The event offers a wide variety of attractions, including exhibits, seminars, workshops, concerts and celebrity appearances. Most notably, President Trump addressed the audience during the event’s Leadership Forum — the first time a sitting president has done so since former President Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Lining the perimeter of the building and the 1500 acre Exhibition Hall inside were a variety of vendors, including gun and gear manufacturers, shooting sports groups and firearm accessories companies. According to Jason Brown , the NRA’s Media Relations Manager, the Annual Meetings & Exhibits is much more than just a gun show; it’s a family reunion, a place for gun rights advocates to gather with friends and people who share their values and interests. Rare was on the ground to cover the big event, and we spoke to many attendees and vendors, while also gathering video footage and photographs.

