The NRA’s Media Relations Manager explains how their Annual Meetings & Exhibits is more than a gun show

ATLANTA — On the ground at the 2017 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits, Rare caught up with the NRA’s Media Relations Manager, Jason Brown, who gave us some background on the organization and the annual event.

“This is the 146th NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits. It’s our perennial event, a celebration of Second Amendment rights, guns rights in this country and the shooting sports lifestyle,” he told us. “This organization is stronger than it’s ever been at five million members strong.”

Of those five million members, over 70,000 of them have traveled to Atlanta for the event, which will feature a variety of exhibits, seminars and even a speech from President Trump. The venue, the Georgia World Congress Center, currently contains 15 acres of exhibit floor lined with vendors who have brought the latest and greatest firearm and shooting sports products with them.





“We’re looking forward to the remarks from our president,” Brown continued. “We’re proud to have him here. He’s a steadfast supporter of the Second Amendment. We know that the future of gun rights in this country are in good hands with President Donald Trump.”

“This is like a family reunion. It’s not really a gun show,” Brown said of the event. “This is a lifestyle show. This is a place for firearms enthusiasts and NRA members to come and be around family, to be around old friends. This is like a holiday for them […] This is a place where they can come and be around people who share their values, their way of life. It’s a safe space if you will for American gun owners and NRA members.”

