Rand Paul says DACA is unconstitutional, but Congress should still find a way for the children of illegals to stay

Sen. Rand Paul responded Tuesday to the Trump Administration’s decision to end DACA, saying that while he agreed that the President Obama-initiated program was unconstitutional, Congress should find a way for the children of illegal immigrants to stay in the United States.

“There are ways to make sure people who have been here for many years are allowed to stay,” Paul said, via Twitter. “Congress will need to address this problem.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the wind down of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, more popularly known as DACA, which since 2012 has given legal cover to the children of those who came into the United States illegally. Sessions argued Obama’s executive order was unconstitutional and therefore the program was invalid.





Paul called for a bipartisan solution to a “real problem” that could hurt nearly 800,000 people currently residing in the United States.

President Obama's executive order was illegal. However, this is a real problem we should solve in a bipartisan fashion. #DACA — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 5, 2017

There are ways to make sure people who have been here for many years since childhood are allowed to stay. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 5, 2017

We should include efforts to reduce and reform immigration in other areas at the same time. Congress will need to address this problem. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 5, 2017

Paul wasn’t the only Republican senator criticizing the way DACA is being rescinded. Sen. John McCain on Tuesday called the move “the wrong approach to immigration policy at a time when both sides of the aisle need to come together to fix our broken immigration system and secure the border.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Congress should come up with a “a permanent legislative solution that includes ensuring that those who have done nothing wrong can still contribute as a valued part of this great country.”

Paul has long been on the record as opposing DACA on constitutional grounds, but also open to expanding work visas and other immigration reforms that many Republican hardliners have been resistant to.