Multiple media sources have independently confirmed that President Donald Trump called El Salvador, Haiti, and African nations “sh*thole countries” during immigration negotiations in the Oval Office.





“Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?” asked the President of the United States — who’s previously referred to himself as “the least racist person you’ve ever met” — in comments that were first reported by the Washington Post.

Trump was meeting with a bipartisan group of senators to discuss an immigration deal, according to NBC News, and balked at African and Central American immigrants coming to the country. He reportedly asked why the United States would “want” immigrants from “sh*thole countries” and said the United States should have more immigrants from “places like” Norway.

Confirming the comments with their own sources, Fox News’ Jesse Watters said the comments reflected “how the forgotten men and women talk at the bar.”

fox finally cuts in on trump's racist comments, jesse watters immediately dismisses them "this how the forgotten men and women talk at the bar" pic.twitter.com/Qa6tD0VGaV — Alazar Moges (@zarzarbinkss) January 11, 2018

Mexican President Vincente Fox responded, saying President Donald Trump’s mouth was “the foulest sh*thole in the world.”

.@realDonaldTrump, your mouth is the foulest shithole in the world. With what authority do you proclaim who’s welcome in America and who’s not. America’s greatness is built on diversity, or have you forgotten your immigrant background, Donald? — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 11, 2018

The White House is not denying the comments. In a statement, Raj Shah wrote in part: “Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people.”

Statement from Deputy White House Press Secretary Raj Shah issued this statement to ABC about #POTUS Sh&^*Hole Statement. https://t.co/vwRaFzT23n pic.twitter.com/lBhwJbUfRB — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseABC7) January 11, 2018

Notably, the White House was quick to deny a New York Times story from December that reported Trump had said Haitians “all have AIDS.” They have not, at this time, denied these comments.

While Trump may think Haiti is a “sh*thole,” it’s not so bad that he won’t use Haitian labor. The Mar-a-Lago resort has hired dozens of foreign workers every year since at least 2008, reports the Washington Post, doing the “bare minimum” to hire American workers before applying for guest worker visas.