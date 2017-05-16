Mitch McConnell has backed a surprising replacement for FBI Director James Comey

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kent.) has been a staunch supporter of President Trump’s decision to remove FBI Director James Comey. Last Wednesday, McConnell took to the floor of the senate to criticize Democrats’ outrage at Comey’s dismissal. McConnell pointed out, “Our Democratic colleagues are complaining about the removal of an FBI director whom they themselves repeatedly and sharply criticized.”

On Tuesday morning, McConnell confirmed reports that he would back Merrick Garland to replace Comey. On “Fox News Sunday,” Josh Holmes, a former McConnell staffer, stated that he thought the Senate Majority Leader would agree with appointing Garland to the post. Garland was previously nominated for the Supreme Court by President Obama. McConnell said he has spoken with Trump and that he recommended Merrick Garland.





McConnell stated, “It may surprise people, but [Garland] has a deep background in criminal law, he was the prosecutor in the Oklahoma City bombing case and I think it would make it clear that President Trump will continue the tradition at the FBI of having an apolitical professional.”

McConnell mentioned that since Garland has “no history of political involvement” and is a “genuine expert [in law enforcement],” he’s a particularly attractive candidate — especially for Democrats. However, it’s possible that Democrats will not agree with the Garland appointment. He currently enjoys a lifetime post as the chief justice on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. And the court of appeals may prove to be vital as Democrats continue to stall Trump’s travel ban. Conversely, the FBI Director fulfills only a 10-year term, and there’s always the possibility that President Trump could remove the future director from office.