A school visit by First Daughter Ivanka Trump triggered some parents so much that they kept their kids home from the Connecticut school.





Trump, who holds an unpaid role in the administration, was visiting Norwalk Early College Academy Monday. The Academy is a special program “that allows students to earn a high school diploma and associate’s degree in software engineering,” The Hill explains.

The visit was intended to emphasize the Trump administration’s commitment to career education.

“To see the passion and enthusiasm for bringing real life skills into a classroom environment but then coupling it with real life experience through internship creates this really beautiful virtuous angle,” Trump said at the event.

However, some parents who disagree with the current president found the visit so upsetting and chose to keep their children home from school that day.

“Parents say they were given little information about the visit, possibly due to security concerns,” News 12 New Jersey reports.

“This should have been brought to our attention, although I do understand security reasons,” one parent said of the event. “I think we should have had the choice to send our child to school or keep them home.”

Ivanka Trump was joined at the event by IBM CEO Ginny Rometty, who’s company IBM has created an academic model currently being used at the NECA.