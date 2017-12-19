Menu
Nancy Pelosi Read this Next

Comparing the Republican tax bill to slavery and Armageddon is really stupid and damages our discourse
Advertisement

A school visit by First Daughter Ivanka Trump triggered some parents so much that they kept their kids home from the Connecticut school.


Trump, who holds an unpaid role in the administration, was visiting Norwalk Early College Academy Monday. The Academy is a special program “that allows students to earn a high school diploma and associate’s degree in software engineering,”  The Hill explains.

RELATED: Ivanka Trump and her family are all smiles as they light the menorah on the first night of Hanukkah

The visit was intended to emphasize the Trump administration’s commitment to career education.

“To see the passion and enthusiasm for bringing real life skills into a classroom environment but then coupling it with real life experience through internship creates this really beautiful virtuous angle,” Trump said at the event.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, and her husband White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, holding son Theodore Kushner, stand during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

However, some parents who disagree with the current president found the visit so upsetting and chose to keep their children home from school that day.

“Parents say they were given little information about the visit, possibly due to security concerns,” News 12 New Jersey reports.

RELATED: A “Morning Joe” host attacked Melania and Ivanka Trump in a raging monologue

“This should have been brought to our attention, although I do understand security reasons,” one parent said of the event. “I think we should have had the choice to send our child to school or keep them home.”

Ivanka Trump was joined at the event by IBM CEO Ginny Rometty, who’s company IBM has created an academic model currently being used at the NECA.

Betsi Fores About the author:
Betsi Fores is the managing editor for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @ejfores.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Baby Steps | She’s got faith to heal those sick in soul when opioid babies wail

Baby Steps | She’s got faith to heal those sick in soul when opioid babies wail

Baby Steps | One woman fights for opioid moms with all the love she’s got

Baby Steps | One woman fights for opioid moms with all the love she’s got

Baby Steps | How hope spreads, even at the center of the opioid crisis

Baby Steps | How hope spreads, even at the center of the opioid crisis

Baby Steps | A family’s love shelters opioid-exposed babies — with room for moms, too

Baby Steps | A family’s love shelters opioid-exposed babies — with room for moms, too

Baby Steps | For drug-exposed infants, intensive care is too intense

Baby Steps | For drug-exposed infants, intensive care is too intense

A new FEC complaint might bring federal charges for the DNC and the Clinton Campaign
Election 2016

A new FEC complaint might bring federal charges for the DNC and the Clinton Campaign

,
Rand Paul and Mike Lee will vote “no” on spending bill if it reauthorizes warrantless surveillance
The Populist

Rand Paul and Mike Lee will vote “no” on spending bill if it reauthorizes warrantless surveillance

,
Obama put a tax on Christmas trees. Let’s repeal it!
Taxation nation

Obama put a tax on Christmas trees. Let’s repeal it!

Why does the Republican tax plan still make taxpayers subsidize NFL stadiums?
Taxation nation

Why does the Republican tax plan still make taxpayers subsidize NFL stadiums?

,
Advertisement