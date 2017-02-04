Bill Maher says liberals are hurting efforts to defeat Islamic terrorism by doing this

During Friday night’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” host Maher and guest Sam Harris discussed Islamic extremism, and you might be surprised at what the two had to say.

“We’re trying to find ways to disempower Donald Trump and the left is often not helping,” Maher said after he and Harris established that they both disagree with Trump’s executive order of immigration. “You don’t have to be a fascist or a racist or even a Trumpian to not want to import people into your society who think cartoonists should be killed for drawing the prophet.”





How is the left not helping? By refusing to acknowledge that Islamic extremism isn’t normal and that terrorism won’t be defeated without reforming Islam, according to the pair.

“In the immediate aftermath of Orlando, we have Clinton talking about gun control, only, and then admonishing the whole country not to be racist,” Harris said. “Now, you can’t say that jihadism has no relationship to Islam.”

Harris continued to say that jihadists won’t be defeated by war but rather with reform.

“When you take jihadists and Islamists who want Sharia law, they just want to use the leverage of a state that are not committing violence immediately, and then you have a larger subset of conservative Muslims who may not have any alliance to jihadists – they still have attitudes about free speech and the rights of women and the rights of gays that are deeply at odds with our own and we have to win a war of ideas with these people,” he said. “This is not — we don’t fly drones to solve this problem. And so this is why we need to empower real reformers.”

Maher then showed a picture of a burqa, saying, “This is what I want liberals to understand. There are some countries, I think France, that have banned this. I’m not for banning. I think that’s not the right approach, to tell anybody how they can dress, but also, stop saying that’s normal. That’s not normal. If you think that is normal, you have a problem.”

Maher asked Harris why so many liberals argue that other religions are “just as bad” as Islam as an excuse for drastic action taken by extremist Muslims.

“If the Scientologists were practicing suicide bombings in dozens of countries, if they were killing people for drawing pictures of L. Ron Hubbard. Tom Cruise would have more to answer for than he does, right, and he has a fair amount to answer for,” Harris replied. “If the Mormons were trying to kill Trey Parker and Matt Stone for their broadway play we would lose our patience for Mormonism.”

“We are never going to defeat terrorism if we are not going to reform Islam,” Maher ended the segment. “And we are not going to reform Islam if we can’t talk about it.”