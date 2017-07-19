Caitlyn Jenner clarifies whether she made a mistake in voting for President Trump

Days after making headlines with a tease that she may run for public office, reality star Caitlyn Jenner continued her latest media tour on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Jenner has begun to embrace her conservative beliefs and has mentioned to the press that she may explore a run for United States Senate in California. Throughout the last year, Jenner has thrown cautious support to President Donald Trump, and she continued to do so on Tuesday’s show.

Curiously, Jenner and Kimmel did not discuss her recent statements about running for office. Instead, Kimmel asked Jenner whether she regretted voting for her fellow reality star in the 2016 presidential election.





“I don’t agree with everything he’s doing,” she told Kimmel, before pivoting to an applause earning line about the Pledge of Allegiance.

“I grew up in a country when you actually said the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag at school,” Jenner noted.

Jenner clarified that she was happy that Trump chose Supreme Court Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Earlier in the year, Jenner revealed that she turned down a game of golf with the president, due to some of his opinions on gay rights.

“Here’s the deal-breaker with the Republican Party,” Jenner said. “‘You mess with my community. […] you don’t give us equality and a fair shot; I’m coming after you.'”