Tina Fey returns to “SNL” with a harsh observation for President Trump

On Thursday night, comedian Tina Fey returned to her old stomping grounds behind the desk of “Saturday Night Live’s” “Weekend Update.” The University of Virginia graduate proudly wore her alumni sweatshirt while riffing on the alt-right. Fey’s appearance came less than a week after a deadly class between white supremacists and protesters near the UVA campus.

Take it from Tina Fey and get yourself a sheet cake. #WeekendUpdate

Between critiques of the “chinless turds” in the alt-right and of President Donald Trump, Fey added some comedic levity by devouring portions of a sheet cake.

“And then our president, Donald John Trump, and I don’t think enough people talk about what a stupid, jackass name that is,” she said. “Anyway, Donny John comes out, and he says that he condemns violence ‘on many sides,’ on many sides.”

“I’m feeling sick because, you know, I have seen ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ and I wasn’t confused by it,” Fey added. “Nazis are always bad.”

Fey was a cast-member and later head writer of “Saturday Night Live” from 1997 to 2006. She famously returned to the program during the 2008 presidential election to lampoon former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.