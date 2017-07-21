Maxine Waters says she’ll run for president in 2020 if this specific group urges her on

Could Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) become 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Maxine Waters?

It appears it could happen, she told The Daily Caller — if Millennials want her to run, that is.

Waters will be in New Hampshire this weekend to speak at a Strafford County Democratic event, but she said her appearance there has nothing to do with a potential presidential run.

When asked by The Daily Caller if the favorite politician among liberal progressives, and fierce critic of President Donald Trump, would consider a presidential run, she said she would if the younger generation known as Millennials pushed her to run. However, she added, “I’m not running for anything but my own seat. I don’t have any presidential aspirations. If the millennials want me to do it, I’d do it, though.”





Millennials proved to be big supporters of Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic presidential race, but he lost out to Hillary Clinton.

Waters has been one of the most outspoken critics of President Trump and has called for him to be impeached on multiple occasions, including two weeks into his presidency.

Instead of disabled people in wheelchairs, the only person who should be dragged anywhere is Trump – down the hall, to impeachment. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) June 23, 2017

Today, I told @cheddar that my greatest desire was to lead @realDonaldTrump right into impeachment. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) February 3, 2017

During a floor speech, Waters said, “Mr. Speaker, my position against this president and his administration is clear. I oppose this president. I do not honor this president. I do not respect this president.”

In April, she said of the president on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program, “I think he is dangerous. I don’t know what this president means when he talks about any of these issues.”