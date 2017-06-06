Michael Moore has unveiled his newest tool to fight the Trump agenda, but he’s two days too late for one source who could have used it

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore has been doing everything he can to fight Trump’s agenda and on Tuesday, he announced the latest tactic in his battle against the White House. In an op-ed published in the Huffington Post, Moore wrote, “We must act. It’s our patriotic duty,” and unveiled his newest project–“Trumpileaks,” which is a link on his personal website boasts that it provides “the most high-powered encryption technology to enable courageous whistleblowers to privately communicate with [Moore] and [his] team.”

The site includes several tools that will allow whistleblowers to get in touch with Moore. He’s included links to the secure messaging apps Signal and WhatsApp, as well as a link to his encrypted e-mail. Moore’s new endeavor comes only a day after the Department of Justice announced the arrest of 25-year-old defense contractor Reality Leigh Winner, who is accused of leaking documents related to the Russian hacks. Winner is suspected of leaking the information to The Intercept, which has published a number of stories sourced by leaks of classified information, including some from Edward Snowden. The piece based on files Winner is charged with leaking was published on Monday afternoon.

Moore’s op-ed began by decrying Trump’s actions, going so far as to write, “From the time you opened this letter to the time you get to the bottom of it, there’s a decent chance that our president will have violated the constitution, obstructed justice, lied to the American people who committed some horrible mistake.” He delivered a number of calls to action and framed the piece as a personal letter.

The filmmaker wrote, “The power and the importance of whistleblowing is part of the American tradition and as old as the republic itself […] The American whistleblowing tradition remains strong, despite constant attempts to intimidate and stifle these truth tellers.” He continued by admitting, “This is risky […] we may get in trouble. But too much is at stake to play it safe.” Moore closed by stating, “While no form of communication is 100 percent secure, the tools we’re using at Trumpileaks provide the most secure technology possible to protect your anonymity.”