Mike Huckabee says that Trump should send Maxine Waters to North Korea so Kim Jong-un will kill himself

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee has mostly moved out of the spotlight these days, but he often manages to draw attention on Twitter when he blasts out jokes to his 688,000 followers. Huckabee is a firm Trump supporter and makes a habit of criticizing Democrats and the ‘swamp’ of Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, Huckabee grabbed attention again when he joked that Trump had sent Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) to North Korea.

“[The president] has dispatched Maxine Waters to [North Korea] to talk to Lil Kim. After 1/2 hour with her he will drink whatever he gave to his 1/2 brother,” he wrote.





Kim Jong-un’s half-brother, Kim Jong-nam, was killed earlier this year in what authorities believe to have been a poisoning. International intelligence agencies believe that the North Korean leader ordered the assassination.

Waters has been extremely critical of the Trump administration. She has previously called the president’s friends and advisers “a bunch of scumbags” and has called for an impeachment.

