Menu
Screen Shot 2017-12-14 at 123033 PM Read this Next

Rep. Justin Amash wants to make sure warrantless spying on citizens isn't snuck through Congress before Christmas
Advertisement

Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Ron Wyden (D-Oreg.) held a press conference Tuesday morning in which they called for a bipartisan effort to reform the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Amendments Act.


Under current regulations, the FBI can conduct “backdoor” searches of American communications with foreign targets under suspicion without a warrant. Powers such as this one granted under Section 702 expire at the end of this year.

Paul, Lee, and Wyden have all been champions in the Senate for the right to privacy of Americans against the excesses of warrantless government spying on citizens.

The press conference today was joined by privacy advocates from left and right, with both the American Civil Liberties Union and the conservative-libertarian activist group FreedomWorks in attendance.

Paul said that he opposes permanent reauthorization of Section 702 of the FISA Amendments Act without an open debate.

“I absolutely oppose permanent reauthorization,” Paul said. “Any reauthorization has to be paired with more oversight, not less.”

Lee concurred, calling a permanent reauthorization “completely unacceptable.”

The senators’ efforts come nearly a week after Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) sent a letter to House leadership regarding the reauthorization of the FISA Amendments Act.

Amash and dozens of his colleagues sent a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday cautioning House leadership against combining reauthorization of the FISA Amendments Act with an end of the year spending bill.

“The government’s intelligence-gathering activities under the FISA Amendments Act raise important questions about security, privacy, transparency, civil rights, constitutional law, and the appropriate reach of government power in an age of dispersed, evolving national security issues,” the letter read.

Paul and Wyden introduced a bipartisan bill in October to combat warrantless governmental spying.

At an event earlier in the month at George Washington University, Paul and Wyden argued that the government should not sacrifice the liberty of American citizens for a false sense of security.

“We have made mistakes in our past, they do happen in times of war,” Paul said. “That’s why we need government oversight, to protect our rights and the minority in thought from unlawful surveillance.”

Rand Paul and Mike Lee will vote “no” on spending bill if it reauthorizes warrantless surveillance Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Autumn Price About the author:
Autumn Price is a graduate of Liberty University who also contributes at The Resurgent and Campus Reform. Follow her on Twitter @AutumnDawnPrice
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Millennial New Year’s resolutions is Twitter’s newest meme — and millennials won’t be pleased

Millennial New Year’s resolutions is Twitter’s newest meme — and millennials won’t be pleased

Happy holidays! Tyson and I wish you nothing but the best for 2018

Happy holidays! Tyson and I wish you nothing but the best for 2018

America’s favorite snack company pulled no punches in hilarious viral Twitter war

America’s favorite snack company pulled no punches in hilarious viral Twitter war

A video showing just how to ditch that popcorn ceiling has many cheering, but some aren’t convinced

A video showing just how to ditch that popcorn ceiling has many cheering, but some aren’t convinced

Comparing the Republican tax bill to slavery and Armageddon is really stupid and damages our discourse

Comparing the Republican tax bill to slavery and Armageddon is really stupid and damages our discourse

Obama put a tax on Christmas trees. Let’s repeal it!
Taxation nation

Obama put a tax on Christmas trees. Let’s repeal it!

Why does the Republican tax plan still make taxpayers subsidize NFL stadiums?
Taxation nation

Why does the Republican tax plan still make taxpayers subsidize NFL stadiums?

,
Comparing the Republican tax bill to slavery and Armageddon is really stupid and damages our discourse
Rare Politics

Comparing the Republican tax bill to slavery and Armageddon is really stupid and damages our discourse

,
If you think the new Star Wars is “social justice warrior” propaganda, there’s something wrong with you
The Populist

If you think the new Star Wars is “social justice warrior” propaganda, there’s something wrong with you

,
Advertisement