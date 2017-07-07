President Trump unleashed a tweetstorm from overseas: “Everyone” is talking about John Podesta

During President Trump’s last foreign trip, he was noticeably absent on Twitter, but it seems that he won’t be making a habit out of that. On Friday morning, he blasted out a number of tweets from Europe. Trump is currently in Germany at the Group of 20

Trump is currently in Germany at the G-20 Summit with a gaggle of world leaders. He began his tweeting by writing about his trip to Poland where he received a warm welcome and delivered a speech to a cheering crowd.

My experience yesterday in Poland was a great one. Thank you to everyone, including the haters, for the great reviews of the speech! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

Trump then turned back to a few months ago writing, “Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the DNC and the CIA. Disgraceful!” Podesta was the chair of Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 campaign. The former campaign manager was the subject of some embarrassment when his emails, along with the DNC emails, were hacked and released via Wikileaks.





Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

The DNC did not allow the FBI to look into their servers, and instead, used a private company. Many members of the intelligence community believe that the hacks of the DNC servers were carried out by Russian agents. In April, Trump’s CIA director called Wikileaks “a hostile intelligence service.”

RELATED: In his first foreign press conference, President Trump declares that CNN “has been fake news for a long time

President Trump also tweeted that he’s “looking forward to […] meeting with Vladimir Putin.” Friday’s meeting with the Russian president will be the first time that the two have met since Trump ascended to the White House. When asked on Thursday if he believes Russia is behind the hacks throughout the 2016 election, Trump responded, “Nobody really knows.”

I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss.#G20Summit #USA🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

He finished his early-morning series of tweets by returning to a hit on the media, saying,”Fake News Media will never cover me accurately but who cares.”