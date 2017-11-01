Rand Paul endorses Kelli Ward in Arizona Senate race

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) endorsed Republican candidate Kelli Ward on Wednesday in the race for U.S. Senate in Arizona. Ward, a longtime Trump ally, sought Paul’s endorsement in her bid to take over Sen. Jeff Flake’s seat.

Paul is the first U.S. Senator to endorse Ward.

“Some people in the establishment have dumped on her and I’m out there to let people know that conservatives will unite behind Kelli Ward and I think she will have a great chance of being the next senator from Arizona.”





Paul and Ward are both physicians, something Paul thinks would aid her in the Senate, as she is not a career politician.

“She’s a thoughtful leader, somebody who is an outsider, not a career politician. I think she would make a great senator from Arizona,” Paul said in an interview with “America’s Newsroom” on Wednesday.

Ward supports a full repeal of Obamacare, and also “building the wall and stopping illegal immigration.”

On Twitter, Ward said she is “honored” to have the support of Dr. Paul, who has been consistently critical of Ward’s former competition, Sen. John McCain.

McCain defeated Ward in the 2016 primary for U.S. Senate, but with Flake declining to seek re-election in 2018, Ward’s chances of making it to Washington seem to be increasing.

Ward is the only Republican currently in the race, while Rep. Kyrsten Sinema is the sole competitor so far in the Democratic primary.

The primary election will be held on August 28, 2018 and the general election takes place on Nov. 6th.