Rand Paul goes “all in” on Trump tax cuts

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) tweeted on Friday that he was going “all in” on President Donald Trump’s tax cut plans, saying he wants the “biggest, boldest cuts possible – and soon!”

Paul’s tweet came after the Senate defeated his amendment to the 2018 budget on Thursday that would have cut $43 billion in defense spending. Only four Republicans joined Paul in voting for the amendment.

President Trump tweeted on Friday that the budget passed, and while Paul was the only Republican to vote against the budget, the libertarian-leaning Kentucky senator was on board for tax reform.





Trump tweeted, “The Budget passed late last night, 51 to 49. We got ZERO Democrat votes with only Rand Paul (he will vote for Tax Cuts) voting against…..”

The president then followed with another tweet, “….This now allows for the passage of large scale Tax Cuts (and Reform), which will be the biggest in the history of our country!”

The Senate passing the 2018 budget clears the way for Trump’s tax reform efforts, including tax cuts that Republicans could push through without Democratic support.

While Paul has always supported tax cuts, he has also stressed that the key to deficit and debt reduction was cutting spending, a message the senator hammered home Thursday evening during the debate on his amendment.

“What I’m asking us to do is be responsible, budget for this, actually act like we really believe in what we say that the debt is a problem,” Paul tweeted.

Paul has frequently opposed the president and Republicans, including the first GOP budget, strikes on Syria, and efforts to repeal Obamacare (which Paul called “Obamacare-lite”) among other legislation.

With Republicans holding a slim 52-seat majority in the Senate, Paul’s vote is crucial for tax reform or any other item on the GOP’s agenda.